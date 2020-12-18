530pm Sorority License Plate 12172020

A sorority that has gotten renewed naitonal attention this year gets a new feature in Kentucky.

The state's special license plate committee approved a new plate today for alpha kappa alpha sorority.

A-k-a is the oldest greek letter sorority for black women in the country.

And with 300 thousand members, it's gotten renewed attention this year because vice president elect kamala harris is a member.

Like other specialty plates, it'll cost an extra 10 dollar, it should be available by the middle of next year.

The revenue from the plate will be divided between kentucky state university and simmons college.

The committee today also approved new designs for license plates for amateur radio operators, kentucky wesleyan, the university of pikeville and masonic