Dallas-area children's hospital receives first batch of Pfizer’s vaccine Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:41s - Published 6 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:41s - Published Dallas-area children's hospital receives first batch of Pfizer’s vaccine Cook Children's Medical Center in Fort Worth, Texas, received their first batch of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine on the morning of December 17. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend