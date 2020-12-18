Southern California ICU capacity falls to 0%
California public health officials say the Southern California region has run out of ICU bed capacity.
Hospital running out of roomThe Southern California region is facing a crisis as hospitals are starting to run out of room with COVID-19 cases rising.
Entire Bay Area Set To Be Under Stay Home Order Beginning TonightThe entire Bay Area will be under a regional stay-home order after available ICU capacity has fallen to 12.9 percent across the region, below the 15 percent threshhold to trigger the order. Napa,..
Available ICU Capacity Drops To 1.7% In Southern California RegionHospitals across Southern California Tuesday went into crisis mode as the COVID-19 pandemic rages across the 11-county region and intensive care unit availability dropped to 1.7%.