Vork and the Beast movie - Official Trailer - Plot synopsis: Three stories intertwine in a realm haunted by a bloodthirsty Beast.

The lord of the castle must think about the survival of his people - already decimated by the monster - when his daughter, just a child, is infected with a mysterious disease.

In the woods, two brothers share a dark secret, and the time of truth has finally come.

A mysterious warrior from afar is on a mission to find the Beast and Vork is his name.

He knows that he will have to sacrifice himself to succeed where so many other warriors have failed.

Coming soon Jan 2021 to DVD and Digital.


