Douglas County to begin phase two clean-up of Archie Creek Fire

And clean up is half way done.

Kezi news reporter evita garza shows us how one local non- profit is stepping in to help rebuild.

As the executive director of glide revitalization, alison doty has been there for the fire victims of the archie creek fire since day one.?the initial need was quite hectic.

Once we got through that initial need and we settled down into that oh what do you need right now.

It always something different?

In september, the fire consumed more than 131 thousand acres along highway 138& just east of glide.

109 homes were lost& and after weeks of clean up, doty says she excited fire victims finally have the opportunity to start rebuilding everything they lost.?i think theye wondering why it still hasn happened yet.

You know, they just want their lives to get back some sort of normalcy?

Douglas county recovery coordinator dan carr says state, federal and county crews began phased one clean up in november& which focused on hazardous waste.

Now that finished and theye moving on to phase two in a few weeks& which will focus on ash and debris.

However, he says theye preparing for bad weather and landslides& which could put them behind.?it one of those really unknows that you have to deal with as you go along because it hard to predict where one of those will happen?

Evita:?with the long winter ahead, doty says she doesn expect people to start the physical labor part of rebuilding until the spring.

Until then, she says she focused on making sure fire victims have a good christmas??wee trying to keep in touch with them so we know those needs and can fill them ahead of time?

Carr says theye still issuing right of entry permits to property owners who need the extra help cleaning up.

In glide