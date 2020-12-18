Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Oregon's vaccine shipment cut by thousands

Video Credit: KEZI - Published
Oregon's vaccine shipment cut by thousands

Oregon's vaccine shipment cut by thousands

The OHA announced Thursday that its allocation of the Pfizer vaccine has been cut by nearly 15,000 doses for the week of Dec.

20.

County.

Oregon will not be getting as many vaccine doses next week as originally thought... but health officials say we will have 100 thousand people vaccinated by end of the month.

Kezi 9 news reporter emma jerome joins us live with the latest outlook on vaccinations.

Federal offices said next week we could expect 40 thousand doses of this vaccine for oregonians, fast tracking us to have a good chunk of high risk people vaccinated before the new year.

Now they're saying that won't happen.

Oha says federal officials told them of the cut... but didn't explain why they were doing it.

However its not all bad news.

The moderna vaccine which is slated to be aoproved any day already has enough doses made to he able to ship us 71,900 doses of that vaccine the week of dec.

20 and 31,700 doses the week of dec.

27 and we arent alone washington state got their allocation of the pfizer vaccine cut by forty percent.

Their governor jay inslee calling it disruptive and frustrating the remaining 19,500 dose from this week's batch will be distributed to health care facilities around the state over the next several days.

State health officials say for this first round of vaccines.

We need between 300 and 400 thousand health care workers and long term facility employees abd residents vaccinated.

Reportinf live in eugene emma jerome kezi 9




You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine trial participant shares experience [Video]

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine trial participant shares experience

The first shipment of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine arrived in the Kansas City metro -- and across the country -- on Monday. It was a day many deemed historic, and one that would not have been possible..

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 02:04Published
Saint Alphonsus receives first shipment of COVID-19 vaccine [Video]

Saint Alphonsus receives first shipment of COVID-19 vaccine

The Saint Alphonsus Health System received their first shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine Monday and will be distributing thousands of doses of the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine to their frontline worker..

Credit: Idaho On Your Side     Duration: 01:01Published
11pm Louisville Covid Vaccine 12132020 [Video]

11pm Louisville Covid Vaccine 12132020

Tyler Emery with WHAS 11 is in Louisville where thousands of vials of the first shipment of the Covid-19 vaccine has arrived.

Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KYPublished