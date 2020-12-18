Oregon's vaccine shipment cut by thousands

Video Credit: KEZI - Published 2 minutes ago

The OHA announced Thursday that its allocation of the Pfizer vaccine has been cut by nearly 15,000 doses for the week of Dec.

County.

Oregon will not be getting as many vaccine doses next week as originally thought... but health officials say we will have 100 thousand people vaccinated by end of the month.

Kezi 9 news reporter emma jerome joins us live with the latest outlook on vaccinations.

Federal offices said next week we could expect 40 thousand doses of this vaccine for oregonians, fast tracking us to have a good chunk of high risk people vaccinated before the new year.

Now they're saying that won't happen.

Oha says federal officials told them of the cut... but didn't explain why they were doing it.

However its not all bad news.

The moderna vaccine which is slated to be aoproved any day already has enough doses made to he able to ship us 71,900 doses of that vaccine the week of dec.

20 and 31,700 doses the week of dec.

27 and we arent alone washington state got their allocation of the pfizer vaccine cut by forty percent.

Their governor jay inslee calling it disruptive and frustrating the remaining 19,500 dose from this week's batch will be distributed to health care facilities around the state over the next several days.

State health officials say for this first round of vaccines.

We need between 300 and 400 thousand health care workers and long term facility employees abd residents vaccinated.

Reportinf live in eugene emma jerome kezi 9