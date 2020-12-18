Sister Of The Groom Movie Clip - Waterskiing

Sister Of The Groom Movie Clip - Waterskiing Plot synopsis: Alicia Silverstone (Clueless) and Tom Everett Scott (That Thing You Do) star in a destination wedding weekend gone off the rails.

Audrey (Silverstone) struggles with turning 40 while meeting her new seemingly perfect sister-in-law.

With every intention of breaking up the happy couple, Audrey and her loyal husband (Scott) throw the weekend into a tailspin of embarrassing series of mishaps that make this destination wedding truly unforgettable.

Movie cast: Alicia Silverstone, Tom Everett Scott, Jake Hoffman, Mathilde Ollivier