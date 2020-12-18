Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sister Of The Groom Movie Clip - Waterskiing

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:47s - Published
Sister Of The Groom Movie Clip - Waterskiing

Sister Of The Groom Movie Clip - Waterskiing

Sister Of The Groom Movie Clip - Waterskiing Plot synopsis: Alicia Silverstone (Clueless) and Tom Everett Scott (That Thing You Do) star in a destination wedding weekend gone off the rails.

Audrey (Silverstone) struggles with turning 40 while meeting her new seemingly perfect sister-in-law.

With every intention of breaking up the happy couple, Audrey and her loyal husband (Scott) throw the weekend into a tailspin of embarrassing series of mishaps that make this destination wedding truly unforgettable.

Movie cast: Alicia Silverstone, Tom Everett Scott, Jake Hoffman, Mathilde Ollivier


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

The Bloodhound Movie Clip - The Reunion [Video]

The Bloodhound Movie Clip - The Reunion

The Bloodhound Movie Clip - The Reunion First-time feature director Patrick Picard brings a fresh take to one of the best-known stories from the master of mystery and the macabre, Edgar Allan Poe,..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:41Published
All My Life Movie Clip - Sol Proposes [Video]

All My Life Movie Clip - Sol Proposes

All My Life Movie Clip - Sol Proposes - Plot synopsis: A couple's wedding plans are thrown off course when the groom is diagnosed with liver cancer. US Release Date: December 4, 2020 Starring:..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:22Published
All My Life Movie Clip - Living Arrangements [Video]

All My Life Movie Clip - Living Arrangements

All My Life Movie Clip - Living Arrangements - Plot synopsis: A couple's wedding plans are thrown off course when the groom is diagnosed with liver cancer. US Release Date: December 4,..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:17Published