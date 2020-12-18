Things You Didn't Know About Gordon Ramsay
Chef Gordon Ramsay is famous for his no-holds-barred persona on popular TV shows like "Kitchen Nightmares" and "MasterChef." Business Insider has put together a list of things fans probably did not know about him.
Ramsay has five children.
He competes in Ironman competitions.
He almost became a professional soccer player.
He was once the highest earning chef in the world.
