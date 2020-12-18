Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

EmbryHealth asks thousands of people to retake COVID-19 test after lab became overwhelmed

Video Credit: ABC15 Arizona - Duration: 01:27s - Published
EmbryHealth asks thousands of people to retake COVID-19 test after lab became overwhelmed

EmbryHealth asks thousands of people to retake COVID-19 test after lab became overwhelmed

Thousands of people who took COVID-19 tests were told to be retested after a lab was unable to keep up with demand.


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Covid-19: Over 1300 people in UK given wrong positive results after a lab error | Oneindia News [Video]

Covid-19: Over 1300 people in UK given wrong positive results after a lab error | Oneindia News

As the world continues to battle the Coronavirus Pandemic, getting a positive result for Covid-19 is the worst nightmare, but imagine getting a false positive result when you aren't even infected. This..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:06Published