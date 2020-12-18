Levisen named National High School Coach of the Year

Video Credit: KIMT - Published 8 minutes ago

Levisen led the Packers to their fourth consecutive section championship in 2020.

The austin packers.... boys soccer head coach ?

"* jens levisen has been named the national boys coach of the year for small schools.

Levisen led austin to a 13?

"**- 1 record this season which included a district and section title.

This marks levisen's fifth district title and fourth section championship at the helm of the packers.

He was already named the district coach of the year for the third time and united soccer coaches state coach of the year for a second time.

His career record