Drive-through Shop with a Cop
Merry and bright holiday.
The pandemics not stopping the cops of mason city from spreading a little joy to tykes around town.
Here's a look at tonight's shop with a cop event in the river city.
In the past, you would see officers wheeling loaded shopping carts around with the kiddos.
In 2020, covid?
"*19 has forced the annual giving tradition into a drive through event.
Officer jennifer sankey with the mason city police department says the season of giving continues it's a lot of fun to be able to give back to the community and for us to just have the positive time in a world that's not always positive.
This year, the officers bought the presents ahead