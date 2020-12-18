Drive-through Shop with a Cop

Video Credit: KIMT - Published 7 minutes ago

Merry and bright holiday.

The pandemics not stopping the cops of mason city from spreading a little joy to tykes around town.

Here's a look at tonight's shop with a cop event in the river city.

In the past, you would see officers wheeling loaded shopping carts around with the kiddos.

In 2020, covid?

"*19 has forced the annual giving tradition into a drive through event.

Officer jennifer sankey with the mason city police department says the season of giving continues it's a lot of fun to be able to give back to the community and for us to just have the positive time in a world that's not always positive.

This year, the officers bought the presents ahead