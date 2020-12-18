Global  
 

New Orleans Saints hosting Chiefs in week 15

While the Saints have yet to rule out a Drew Brees return in week 15, the other side of Sunday’s quarterback match up is something New Orleans has a close eye on as well.

Out a drew brees return, i- week- 15... the other side of sunday'- quarterback match-up is - something new orleans... has a- close eye on, as well.- reigning super bowl m-v-p - patrick mahomes has the chiefs- steam-rolling their way through- the a-f-c, with an- overall record of 12-1... not - too much better than the saints- at 10-3.- in fact... their combined 22-4- record is tied for the fourth-- highest win percentage... in a- week 15 game or later.- the black and gold are fresh of- their first loss, following - a nine-game winning streak... - and it doesn't get any easier..- against the league-leader, in - total offense.- - "he's a great quarterback that- we- have to defend, and we've just- got to be on top of our game an- we'll be good.

He's a - great quarterback."

- "he's a threat kind of no matte- what you do - but that's kind of to be- expected.

Honestly, he's one of- the great players that you have- - - - to look out for and just try to- do all that you can.

We know- it's going to be a slugfest,- - but you just kind of have to wi- more than you lose."- the saints and chiefs kick- things off, at 3-25 p-m - sunday... - from the mercedes-benz- superdome.-




