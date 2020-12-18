State, local leaders react to the passing of Wayne County Sheriff Benny Napoleon
Wayne County Sheriff Benny Napoleon passed Thursday evening surrounded by family after battling COVID-19 for several weeks.
The life-long Detroiter began his career in public service as a city police officer, eventually working his way up to county sheriff.
Many in Wayne County, the city of Detroit and throughout the state honored Napoleon for his service.