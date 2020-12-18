Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Health Care Workers Who Get Pfizer Vaccine Wear Bio-Button To Detect Side Effects

Video Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Duration: 02:31s - Published
Health Care Workers Who Get Pfizer Vaccine Wear Bio-Button To Detect Side Effects

Health Care Workers Who Get Pfizer Vaccine Wear Bio-Button To Detect Side Effects

The Bio-Button continuously monitors the recipient's vital signs to detect any side effects.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

COVID-19 Vaccine's Side Effects Could Complicate Efforts To Vaccinate Health Workers

Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine may have side effects that can sometimes knock people out of work for a day...
NPR - Published

U.K. warns against Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for those with severe allergies

England's National Health Service is urging people with a history of severe allergies that they...
CBS News - Published

First U.S. coronavirus vaccine recipients on side effects, message to skeptics

ICU nurse Sandra Lindsay and Dr. Yves Duroseau were among the first health care workers in the United...
CBS News - Published


Related videos from verified sources

TriStar Health employees get first dose of COVID-19 vaccine [Video]

TriStar Health employees get first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

TriStar Health received the first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines. Frontline workers who treat COVID-19 patients directly were the first recipients.

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 01:49Published
Marin County Senior-Care Health Workers Receive Pfizer Vaccine [Video]

Marin County Senior-Care Health Workers Receive Pfizer Vaccine

Hospital workers in the Bay Area were among the first to get the Pfizer COVID vaccine earlier this week but, on Thursday, staffers at Marin County senior-living facilities began receiving injections..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:46Published
COVID vaccinations begin for health workers [Video]

COVID vaccinations begin for health workers

People urged not to relax virus precautions

Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ     Duration: 02:33Published