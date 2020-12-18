Fort Wayne chaplains help families grieve during COVID-19

Video Credit: WFFT - Published 4 minutes ago

Chaplains across fort wayne share their experiences after helping families grieve with the struggles of covid-19 loss.

Fox 55's mallory beard met with the chaplains first- hand to hear about the weight they also carry during the pandemic.

After twelve years at parkview hospital, retired chaplain paul demaree says it was time to stop.?paul demaree//retired parkview chaplain"i was at almost three thousand deaths.

So three thousand deaths takes a toll on you.

demaree says as a chaplain you have to give 100 percent paul demaree//retired parkview chaplain "so when you give 100%...eventually you say i can't go anymore i have to stop."his advice to chaplains working during covid: give all you can.paul demaree//retired parkview chaplain"being a chaplain ?shakes head?, being a nurse...this is a sprint and not a marathon."covid-19 isn't the first glimpse of grief for these chaplains. Over two decades in ministry, these fort wayne chaplains say they here to support famililes who need it most during the pandemic, because they've seen loss before."

Over two decades in ministry, these fort wayne chaplains say they here to support famililes who need it most during the pandemic, because they've seen loss before."american legion post 47 chaplain marc tjaden says his daughter's death helps him connect with other veterans who seek his counsel.marc tjaden//american legion post 47 chaplain, army veteran"now it's time for me to help others get through what their grieving period is."tjaden and the post 47 honor guard will arrange funerals for nine veterans lost to covid-19 over the last month...marc tjaden//american legion post 47 chaplain, army veteran "...it's been a tough time."

Ashton creek health and rehab chaplain john dimarzio says he's missed his residents now that he can only speak to them through the window.john dimarzio//ashton creek chaplain "it's just difficult not being able to give a complete ministry to the people, knowing the needs that they have."he knows many of the senior residents are in need of his encouragement.so he and grandson carry messages of hope across the campus...even in the snow.john dimarzio//ashton creek chaplain "when we get a thumbs up from a resident, we know that we've communicated something to them.""hi, how are you doing?

Are you taking car of him...good?

?thumbs up?"

Mending the gap between covid-19 and hope.paul demaree//retired parkview chaplain"you don't have a lot of time to spend with people, so you have to make every minute count."