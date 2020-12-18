Five Homestead seniors sign with Saint Francis Video Credit: WFFT - Published 1 day ago Five Homestead seniors sign with Saint Francis Five standout senior football players signed to continue their careers with Saint Francis on Thursday night. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend We move now to the southwest side... it was signing day for a quintet of homestead football players all signing to continue their careers...brady parker, ryan burton, carter cronenwett, owen hire and sean rice will all stay in town and suit up for saint francis...in the past two seasons, these five helped homestead to 21 wins, as well as back-to-back s-a-c and sectional titles... 3





You Might Like

