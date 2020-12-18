Opening bell: Equity markets in volatile session, Sensex hits 47K
Equity benchmark indices witnessed volatility during early hours on Friday tracking mixed Asian trends which defied a broader global rally.
The BSE SandP Sensex opened at 47,026 but levelled 147 points or 0.31 per cent lower to 46,743 at 10:15 am.
The Nifty 50 too slipped by 55 points or 0.4 per cent at 13,686.Except for Nifty IT which moved up by 1.3 points, all sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the red with Nifty PSU bank dipping by 2.5 per cent, private bank by 1.6 per cent, financial service by 1.4 per cent and metal by 1.1 per cent.Among stocks, IndusInd Bank dropped by 3.6 per cent to Rs 901.40 per share while Kotak Mahindra Bank was down by 2.1 per cent and HDFC Bank by 1.7 per cent.
Key equity indices scaled fresh lifetime highs despite trading with meagre gains in early trading on December 07 amid mixed global cues. At 10:15 am, the BSE S and P Sensex was up by 147 points or 0.33 per cent at 45,227 while the Nifty 50 gained by 47 points or 0.35 per cent at 13,306. All sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the green zone with Nifty FMCG up by 1.2 per cent, PSU bank by 1.1 per cent, metal by 0.8 per cent and private bank by 0.4 per cent. Among stocks, Adani Ports was the top gainer by adding 4.3 per cent at Rs 473.25 per share. Energy majors ONGC, GAIL, NTPC and Bharat Petroleum Corporation too gained between 1.7 and 2.1 per cent.
Market expert Sunil Shah on December 01 reacted on Indian stock and Sensex is in positive zone. He said that it's a good is going on for the investors as there is liquidity rally in the market and liquidity is coming in huge number in the market. Countrymen as well as foreign portfolio investors are also investing in Indian market and that is why the flow is coming to the capital market. Decreasing number of COVID-19 cases and news of its vaccine coming in upcoming months has also boosted the confidence of the investors in the market.
Equity benchmark indices witnessed a sharp downturn in the afternoon hours on Monday after European markets opened weak as a fast-spreading new coronavirus strain dampened investor sentiment. At 2:30 pm, the BSE SandP Sensex was down by 1,350 points or 2.87 per cent at 45,611 while the Nifty 50 slipped by 327 points or 2.38 per cent to 13,433.All sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the red with Nifty PSU bank dipping by 4 per cent, private bank by 2.2 per cent, metal by 3.8 per cent and auto by 2.8 per cent. Aviation stocks were under pressure over the UK border closure with SpiceJet falling by 9.5 per cent to Rs 91.90 per share while InterGlobe Aviation cracked by 6.4 per cent to Rs 1,543.90.Energy majors too were on a weak wicket as global oil prices dropped by about 3 per cent as a fast-spreading new coronavirus strain shut down much of the United Kingdom amid tighter restrictions in Europe.
Equity benchmark indices were in the green during early hours on December 08 on the back of mixed global cues amid rising coronavirus cases and US-China tensions. At 10:15 am, the BSE S-P Sensex was up by 292 points or 0.64 per cent at 45,719 while the Nifty 50 gained by 67 points or 0.5 per cent at 13,423. Except Nifty metal and pharma, all sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the positive zone with Nifty PSU bank up by 2.3 per cent, auto and realty by 1.3 per cent each, and FMCG by 0.4 per cent. Among stocks, Maruti Suzuki was the top winner with gains of 2.2 per cent at Rs 7,912.45 per share.
Equity benchmark indices opened in the red on Thursday with Sensex down by 282.75 points and Nifty down by 81.10 points. At 9:16 am, the 30-scrip BSE Sensex was down by 282.75 points or 0.64 per cent..