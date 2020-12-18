Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Opening bell: Equity markets in volatile session, Sensex hits 47K

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:10s - Published
Opening bell: Equity markets in volatile session, Sensex hits 47K

Opening bell: Equity markets in volatile session, Sensex hits 47K

Equity benchmark indices witnessed volatility during early hours on Friday tracking mixed Asian trends which defied a broader global rally.

The BSE SandP Sensex opened at 47,026 but levelled 147 points or 0.31 per cent lower to 46,743 at 10:15 am.

The Nifty 50 too slipped by 55 points or 0.4 per cent at 13,686.Except for Nifty IT which moved up by 1.3 points, all sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the red with Nifty PSU bank dipping by 2.5 per cent, private bank by 1.6 per cent, financial service by 1.4 per cent and metal by 1.1 per cent.Among stocks, IndusInd Bank dropped by 3.6 per cent to Rs 901.40 per share while Kotak Mahindra Bank was down by 2.1 per cent and HDFC Bank by 1.7 per cent.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

BSE SENSEX BSE SENSEX Indian stock market index

Opening Bell: Equity indices on new highs amid mixed global cues [Video]

Opening Bell: Equity indices on new highs amid mixed global cues

Key equity indices scaled fresh lifetime highs despite trading with meagre gains in early trading on December 07 amid mixed global cues. At 10:15 am, the BSE S and P Sensex was up by 147 points or 0.33 per cent at 45,227 while the Nifty 50 gained by 47 points or 0.35 per cent at 13,306. All sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the green zone with Nifty FMCG up by 1.2 per cent, PSU bank by 1.1 per cent, metal by 0.8 per cent and private bank by 0.4 per cent. Among stocks, Adani Ports was the top gainer by adding 4.3 per cent at Rs 473.25 per share. Energy majors ONGC, GAIL, NTPC and Bharat Petroleum Corporation too gained between 1.7 and 2.1 per cent.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:13Published
Huge liquidity, COVID-19 vaccine hopes put Sensex in positive zone: Market expert [Video]

Huge liquidity, COVID-19 vaccine hopes put Sensex in positive zone: Market expert

Market expert Sunil Shah on December 01 reacted on Indian stock and Sensex is in positive zone. He said that it's a good is going on for the investors as there is liquidity rally in the market and liquidity is coming in huge number in the market. Countrymen as well as foreign portfolio investors are also investing in Indian market and that is why the flow is coming to the capital market. Decreasing number of COVID-19 cases and news of its vaccine coming in upcoming months has also boosted the confidence of the investors in the market.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:20Published

NIFTY 50 NIFTY 50 Indian stock market index

Closing bell: Sensex crashes by 1,350 points as European markets open weaker [Video]

Closing bell: Sensex crashes by 1,350 points as European markets open weaker

Equity benchmark indices witnessed a sharp downturn in the afternoon hours on Monday after European markets opened weak as a fast-spreading new coronavirus strain dampened investor sentiment. At 2:30 pm, the BSE SandP Sensex was down by 1,350 points or 2.87 per cent at 45,611 while the Nifty 50 slipped by 327 points or 2.38 per cent to 13,433.All sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the red with Nifty PSU bank dipping by 4 per cent, private bank by 2.2 per cent, metal by 3.8 per cent and auto by 2.8 per cent. Aviation stocks were under pressure over the UK border closure with SpiceJet falling by 9.5 per cent to Rs 91.90 per share while InterGlobe Aviation cracked by 6.4 per cent to Rs 1,543.90.Energy majors too were on a weak wicket as global oil prices dropped by about 3 per cent as a fast-spreading new coronavirus strain shut down much of the United Kingdom amid tighter restrictions in Europe.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:04Published
Opening Bell: Equity indices gain 0.5 pc, Maruti top gainer [Video]

Opening Bell: Equity indices gain 0.5 pc, Maruti top gainer

Equity benchmark indices were in the green during early hours on December 08 on the back of mixed global cues amid rising coronavirus cases and US-China tensions. At 10:15 am, the BSE S-P Sensex was up by 292 points or 0.64 per cent at 45,719 while the Nifty 50 gained by 67 points or 0.5 per cent at 13,423. Except Nifty metal and pharma, all sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the positive zone with Nifty PSU bank up by 2.3 per cent, auto and realty by 1.3 per cent each, and FMCG by 0.4 per cent. Among stocks, Maruti Suzuki was the top winner with gains of 2.2 per cent at Rs 7,912.45 per share.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:15Published

IndusInd Bank Indian private sector bank


National Stock Exchange of India National Stock Exchange of India Stock exchange in Mumbai


Kotak Mahindra Bank Indian private sector bank


HDFC Bank Indian private sector bank


Related videos from verified sources

Equity indices open flat, Sensex up by 7 points [Video]

Equity indices open flat, Sensex up by 7 points

Equity benchmark indices opened flat on Friday with Sensex up by 7.09 points and Nifty up by 6.45 points. The market had a sloppy opening today amid renewed doubts about a highly-anticipated..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:06Published
Equity indices open in green, Sensex up by 277 points [Video]

Equity indices open in green, Sensex up by 277 points

Equity benchmark indices opened in the green on Wednesday with Sensex up by 277.40 points and Nifty up by 84.85 points. The domestic stock markets opened on a positive note today, building on the..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:18Published
Opening Bell: Sensex down by over 250 points [Video]

Opening Bell: Sensex down by over 250 points

Equity benchmark indices opened in the red on Thursday with Sensex down by 282.75 points and Nifty down by 81.10 points. At 9:16 am, the 30-scrip BSE Sensex was down by 282.75 points or 0.64 per cent..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:09Published