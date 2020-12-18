Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:10s - Published 4 days ago

Opening bell: Equity markets in volatile session, Sensex hits 47K

Equity benchmark indices witnessed volatility during early hours on Friday tracking mixed Asian trends which defied a broader global rally.

The BSE SandP Sensex opened at 47,026 but levelled 147 points or 0.31 per cent lower to 46,743 at 10:15 am.

The Nifty 50 too slipped by 55 points or 0.4 per cent at 13,686.Except for Nifty IT which moved up by 1.3 points, all sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the red with Nifty PSU bank dipping by 2.5 per cent, private bank by 1.6 per cent, financial service by 1.4 per cent and metal by 1.1 per cent.Among stocks, IndusInd Bank dropped by 3.6 per cent to Rs 901.40 per share while Kotak Mahindra Bank was down by 2.1 per cent and HDFC Bank by 1.7 per cent.