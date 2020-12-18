CUPRA and Extreme E - The electric odyssey begins AutoMotions - Duration: 01:59s - Published 2 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:59s - Published CUPRA and Extreme E - The electric odyssey begins The ABT CUPRA XE team is preparing for the Extreme E Racing Series, the off-road electric car competition in five locations on four continents CUPRA driver Mattias Ekström will partner with Germany's Claudia Hürtgen at the wheel of the e-CUPRA ABT XE1 Finding a balance between performance and efficiency is the main challenge for the e-CUPRA ABT XE1 drivers and engineers Data and experiences from the Extreme E series will assist CUPRA’s future electrification projects 0

