Nissan GT-R (X) 2050 student thesis project

In 1970, the term "minivan" had yet to be coined, SUVs were primarily used by outdoor surveyors, and a new kind of supercar emerged wearing the unfamiliar badging "GT-R" in Japan.

And future car designer Jaebum "JB" Choi was still decades away from being born in Seoul, South Korea.

A lot can change in 50 years.

Choi, like many of the graduating seniors at ArtCenter College of Design in Pasadena, Calif., looked to the future for his final thesis – not 50 years, but the year 2050.

He selected a vehicle with a rebel soul – the Nissan GT-R – for a design study in a future autonomous era when machines can embody a driver’s emotion through a physical connection.