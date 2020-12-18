Road trip with the MINI Cooper S Countryman ALL4

The expectations are high, the mission is clearly defined, and a glance at the calendar shows there’s no time to delay.

As we draw closer to the yuletide season, the search for the perfect Christmas tree becomes the most important mission of the year – well, at any rate for the month of December.

Not too big, but there again not too small, a straight trunk and evenly configured branches of a uniformly deep green.

This is what the traditional fir tree should look like, decorated with lights and baubles to conjure up a festive mood in the living room back home.

In other words, you need to be picky when you’re making a decision about the right Christmas tree.

And anybody who entrusts this mission to husbands, partners or fathers generally suspects that the search for an iconic symbol of a peaceful Christmas celebration is inevitably going to be rather a protracted affair.