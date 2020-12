Human Rights Campaign recognizes Henderson for commitment to equality Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:45s - Published 2 minutes ago Henderson is being recognized for its commitment to equality. Henderson is being recognized for its commitment to equality. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend THE CITY BEING RECOGNIZED...FOR ITS COMMITMENT TOEQUALITY..THE HUMAN RIGHTS CAMPAIGN.....RANKING HENDERSON.....AS ONE OF THE MOST INCLUSIVEPLACES IN THE COUNTRY.....FOR THE L-G-B-T-Q COMMUNITY..FACTORS INCLUDE.....SERVICES BEING OFFERED TOMEMBERS......OF THE COMMUNITY..TIM BUCHANAN.....WITH THE MAYOR'S OFFICESAYS....HE IS PROUD..0:45 EVERYONE BENEFITS FROMBEING AS INCLUSIVE ASPOSSIBLE....IT'S THE KIND OFCOMMUNITY MOST OF US WANT TOLIVE IN..HENDERSON HAS ALSO BEENRECOGNIZED......AS ONE OF THE BEST AND SAFESTPLACES TO LIVE.....IN AMERICA..NORTH LAS VEGAS HOLDINGTHEIR...





