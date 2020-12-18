Joint exercises tool for nation's soft power projection with foreign navies: Lt Gen Manoj Pande Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:41s - Published 10 minutes ago Joint exercises tool for nation's soft power projection with foreign navies: Lt Gen Manoj Pande Lt Gen Manoj Pande, Commander-in-Chief (C-in-C) of Andaman and Nicobar Command addressed a webinar on December 18 on 'Changing Dynamics of Indian Ocean Region'. The webinar was conducted by Centre for Joint Warfare Studies in collaboration with Army Design Bureau and Indian Military Review. Addressing at the event, Lt Gen Manoj Pande said, "Besides generating goodwill, joint exercises with foreign navies are also a tool for projection of a nation's soft power i.e culture, language, culture, customs and beliefs and help establish a unique spirit of bonding." 0

The Andaman and Nicobar Command (ANC) conducted a three-day joint services exercise code-named 'Bull Strike' at the remotely located Teressa Island, military officials said on Thursday. The drill began on Tuesday and ended on Thursday and saw participation from three service components of the ANC, elements of Indian Army's Parachute Brigade, MARCOS (Marine Commando Force), and Special Forces, officials said. The exercise focussed on enhancing interoperability and synergy among the three services - Army, Navy, and Air Force - to maximize combat potential, officials said. The exercise was conducted at Teressa island, which is located in the strategically important Nicobar group of islands. Ground-based maneuvers, tactics and procedures for joint operations in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands were rehearsed. Watch the full video for more details. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:29 Published now

