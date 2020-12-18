Joint exercises tool for nation's soft power projection with foreign navies: Lt Gen Manoj Pande
Lt Gen Manoj Pande, Commander-in-Chief (C-in-C) of Andaman and Nicobar Command addressed a webinar on December 18 on 'Changing Dynamics of Indian Ocean Region'.
The webinar was conducted by Centre for Joint Warfare Studies in collaboration with Army Design Bureau and Indian Military Review.
Addressing at the event, Lt Gen Manoj Pande said, "Besides generating goodwill, joint exercises with foreign navies are also a tool for projection of a nation's soft power i.e culture, language, culture, customs and beliefs and help establish a unique spirit of bonding."