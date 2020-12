Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:30s - Published 9 minutes ago

Food app delivery boy dies after over-speeding car hits his vehicle in Mumbai

A food app delivery boy died when an over-speeding Mercedes car hit his scooty in Oshiwara area of Mumbai on December 18.

The car driver has been arrested.

"An over-speeding car lost control and jumped a divider, hitting my nephew's scooty.

He died in hospital," said Saroj, uncle of deceased.