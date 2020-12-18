Indian farmers mistake otter for 'strange animal' that killed livestock

A group of farmers and villagers in India's Andhra Pradesh mistook an otter for the killer of livestock in multiple villages.



Related videos from verified sources Meet the Indian farmer who plays music to his livestock and even his crops



A farmer from central India claims to have increased production by more than 20 per cent by playing music to his animals and even his crops. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 05:18 Published 35 minutes ago Hunger strike hits India's mass farmer protests



Leaders of protesting Indian farmers began a one-day hunger strike on Monday against agricultural reforms they say threaten their livelihoods, stepping up pressure on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:13 Published 6 days ago Mahatma Gandhi’s statue defaced in US by Khalistanis in protest against farm laws



Members of Khalistani separatists desecrated the statue of Mahatma Gandhi during a protest in US’ Washington in support of farmers who are protesting against the recently enacted agri laws in India... Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:06 Published 1 week ago