Indian farmers mistake otter for 'strange animal' that killed livestock
A group of farmers and villagers in India's Andhra Pradesh mistook an otter for the killer of livestock in multiple villages.
Meet the Indian farmer who plays music to his livestock and even his cropsA farmer from central India claims to have increased production by more than 20 per cent by playing music to his animals and even his crops.
Hunger strike hits India's mass farmer protestsLeaders of protesting Indian farmers began a one-day hunger strike on Monday against agricultural reforms they say threaten their livelihoods, stepping up pressure on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's..
Mahatma Gandhi’s statue defaced in US by Khalistanis in protest against farm lawsMembers of Khalistani separatists desecrated the statue of Mahatma Gandhi during a protest in US’ Washington in support of farmers who are protesting against the recently enacted agri laws in India...