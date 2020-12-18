Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Delhi earthquake: Is a big one coming after several small tremors? | Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:32s - Published
Delhi earthquake: Is a big one coming after several small tremors? | Oneindia News

Delhi earthquake: Is a big one coming after several small tremors? | Oneindia News

An earthquake struck Delhi late December 17th night of magnitude 4.2 with epicentre in Rajasthan's Alwar.

No damage was caused to life or property.

Earlier this year, the national capital had experienced many tremors of low to medium intensity prompting fears of an impending massive earthquake.

Is this a possibility?

#Delhi #Earthquake #Tremors


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Farmers hunger strike | Centre warns 'tukde-tukde gang | Oneindia News [Video]

Farmers hunger strike | Centre warns 'tukde-tukde gang | Oneindia News

As many as 33 farmer leaders are sitting on a hunger strike on Monday at the Singhu border as part of efforts to intensify the protest ongoing for at least 19 days now. There have been several rounds..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:08Published
Maharashtra polls: Setback for BJP, wins only 1 seat while Maha Vikas Aghadi wins 4 | Oneindia News [Video]

Maharashtra polls: Setback for BJP, wins only 1 seat while Maha Vikas Aghadi wins 4 | Oneindia News

After losing power last year, a big setback for the BJP in polls in Maharashtra. The BJP could only win 1 of the seats of the Maharashtra Legislative Council where polling was held earlier this week...

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:07Published
Rajinikanth to finally take the political plunge, big announcement on December 31st | Oneindia News [Video]

Rajinikanth to finally take the political plunge, big announcement on December 31st | Oneindia News

After a very long wait for all the Thalaivar fans, Superstar Rajinikanth has finally revealed that he would announce his long-anticipated political party on December 31 and launch it in January, ending..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:19Published