Delhi earthquake: Is a big one coming after several small tremors? | Oneindia News
An earthquake struck Delhi late December 17th night of magnitude 4.2 with epicentre in Rajasthan's Alwar.
No damage was caused to life or property.
Earlier this year, the national capital had experienced many tremors of low to medium intensity prompting fears of an impending massive earthquake.
Is this a possibility?
