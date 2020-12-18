Delhi earthquake: Is a big one coming after several small tremors? | Oneindia News

Farmers hunger strike | Centre warns 'tukde-tukde gang | Oneindia News



As many as 33 farmer leaders are sitting on a hunger strike on Monday at the Singhu border as part of efforts to intensify the protest ongoing for at least 19 days now. There have been several rounds.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:08 Published 4 days ago

Maharashtra polls: Setback for BJP, wins only 1 seat while Maha Vikas Aghadi wins 4 | Oneindia News



After losing power last year, a big setback for the BJP in polls in Maharashtra. The BJP could only win 1 of the seats of the Maharashtra Legislative Council where polling was held earlier this week... Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:07 Published 2 weeks ago