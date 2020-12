Video Credit: Good Vibes Only - Duration: 21:50s - Published 4 days ago

What’s Giving Us Festive Cheer This Year | Good Vibes Only

This week in entertainment we get all festive, as the Christmas specials roll out and the battle for Christmas number one heats up.

Will Mariah Carey finally get a Christmas number one or will Justin Bieber’s collaboration with NHS choir pip her to the post?

We also take a look at the Christmas films being released and Ash gives his prediction for Eastenders’ Christmas shock.