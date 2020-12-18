Gillian Anderson reportedly splits with Peter Morgan split
Gillian Anderson has reportedly split from Peter Morgan after four years together.
Gillian Anderson and Peter Morgan split?Gillian Anderson has reportedly split from Peter Morgan after four years together.
Gillian Anderson insists Black Lives Matter has educated her about her own racismGillian Anderson has recognised she's been "brainwashed" by pervasive racism.
'The Crown' Stars Break Down Margaret Thatcher and The Queen's Complicated Relationship | THR NewsGillian Anderson, Peter Morgan and Olivia Colman dissect the complicated relationship between the Prime Minister and the Queen throughout the fourth season of 'The Crown.'