Software engineer has her workspace invaded by her unusual pet pigeon

Watch as this software engineer is repeatedly bothered at work by her unusual pet, a PIGEON she found on the street.

In the video, Lucifer, a one-year-old female pigeon, can be seen pecking Alejandra Maggio, 34, on her wrist as she tries to complete a work project.

"She's a bit evil sometimes," the Buenos Aires-based software developer said.This video was filmed December 2020.