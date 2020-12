Gerrard wants Rangers reaction Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:38s - Published 2 weeks ago Gerrard wants Rangers reaction Steven Gerrard believes his Rangers players will bounce back from defeat to St Mirren when they play Kilmarnock in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday. 0

