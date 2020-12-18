Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Keep all credits, don't mislead farmers': PM Modi urges opposition with folded hands

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:54s - Published
'Keep all credits, don't mislead farmers': PM Modi urges opposition with folded hands

'Keep all credits, don't mislead farmers': PM Modi urges opposition with folded hands

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an address to farmers in Madhya Pradesh urged political parties to keep the credits but stop provoking farmers.

"I request all political parties with folded hands, please keep all the credit.

I am giving credit to all your old election manifestos.

I just want ease in the life of farmers, I want their progress and want modernity in agriculture," said PM Modi.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Narendra Modi Narendra Modi 14th and current Prime Minister of India

PM Modi's Varanasi office listed on OLX for 'sale'; 4 arrested

 The office is located in the Jawahar Nagar locality of the city, and it falls under the Bhelupur police station limits, Varanasi Senior Superintendent of Police..
IndiaTimes
Rules modified to make Kisan Credit Card available to farmers across country: PM Modi [Video]

Rules modified to make Kisan Credit Card available to farmers across country: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed farmers at the 'Kisan Kalyan' event in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen through video conferencing on December 18. "Today Rs 16,000 crore are being transferred into the bank accounts of 35 lakh farmers of Madhya Pradesh," he said. He added, "Today, several farmers have been given Kisan Credit Card. Earlier, they were not available to all farmers. But we changed rules to make Kisan Credit Card available to all farmers across the country."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:59Published
Detailed discussions over last 20-22 years led to farm reforms: PM Modi [Video]

Detailed discussions over last 20-22 years led to farm reforms: PM Modi

The new farm laws not been introduced overnight it took over last 20 to 30 years detailed discussion on reforms, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 18. "Farm Laws have not been introduced overnight. Over last 20-30 years, central government and state governments had detailed discussions on these reforms. Agriculture experts, economists and progressive farmers have been demanding reforms," said PM Modi during his address to Madhya Pradesh farmers through video conferencing.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:30Published

Madhya Pradesh Madhya Pradesh State in central India

Related news from verified sources

With folded hands, PM Modi urges Opposition not to mislead farmers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday requested political parties with "folded hands" to keep all...
IndiaTimes - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Farmers’ protest: Top ministers warn ‘some elements’ trying to take advantage [Video]

Farmers’ protest: Top ministers warn ‘some elements’ trying to take advantage

As the farmers’ protest against the Centre’s farm laws entered day 20, top ministers from the Modi government continue to claim that the farmers are being misled. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:06Published
‘Farmers’ protest hijacked by Maoists and Naxalites’: Piyush Goyal [Video]

‘Farmers’ protest hijacked by Maoists and Naxalites’: Piyush Goyal

Union minister Piyush Goyal said that farmers’ protest has been infiltrated by Maoists. Goyal said he fully trusts the farmers and government is open for discussion. Goyal said the Narendra Modi..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:50Published
Watch: Farmers reject Centre's offer; Opposition leaders meet President [Video]

Watch: Farmers reject Centre's offer; Opposition leaders meet President

Farmer unions have rejected the proposal sent by the Centre to end the impasse over the new farm laws. The agitating farmers have also called for a nationwide protest on December 14. Meanwhile, a..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 06:48Published