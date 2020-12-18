Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:54s - Published 4 minutes ago

'Keep all credits, don't mislead farmers': PM Modi urges opposition with folded hands

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an address to farmers in Madhya Pradesh urged political parties to keep the credits but stop provoking farmers.

"I request all political parties with folded hands, please keep all the credit.

I am giving credit to all your old election manifestos.

I just want ease in the life of farmers, I want their progress and want modernity in agriculture," said PM Modi.