Massachusetts Among States To Get Fewer Doses Of Pfizer's Vaccine Next Week

Sources: Voluntary COVID Vaccinations To Begin Next Week For FDNYAccording to sources, a memo sent to the members of the FDNY says the department expects to receive 4,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine in the coming days.
Oregon's vaccine shipment cut by thousandsThe OHA announced Thursday that its allocation of the Pfizer vaccine has been cut by nearly 15,000 doses for the week of Dec. 20.
Millions of Doses of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Await FDA ApprovalAs hospitals across the Bay Area and the country fill up, nearly eight million doses of Moderna's new vaccine could be ready to roll out as early as next week. Ken Bastida reports. (12-17-20)