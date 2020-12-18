Global  
 

Massachusetts Among States To Get Fewer Doses Of Pfizer's Vaccine Next Week

Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 00:29s - Published
Massachusetts Among States To Get Fewer Doses Of Pfizer's Vaccine Next WeekWBZ TV's Liam Martin reports.

Some States Say Pfizer Vaccine Allotments Cut for Next Week

Several states say they have been told to expect far fewer doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19...
Newsmax - Published

F.D.A. Clears Pfizer Vaccine, and Millions of Doses Will Be Shipped Right Away

An initial shipment of about 2.9 million doses of the vaccine will be sent around the United States...
NYTimes.com - Published

The U.S. Approves a Vaccine

An initial shipment of about 2.9 million doses of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine will be sent around...
NYTimes.com - Published


Sources: Voluntary COVID Vaccinations To Begin Next Week For FDNY [Video]

Sources: Voluntary COVID Vaccinations To Begin Next Week For FDNY

According to sources, a memo sent to the members of the FDNY says the department expects to receive 4,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine in the coming days.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:17Published
Oregon's vaccine shipment cut by thousands [Video]

Oregon's vaccine shipment cut by thousands

The OHA announced Thursday that its allocation of the Pfizer vaccine has been cut by nearly 15,000 doses for the week of Dec. 20.

Credit: KEZIPublished
Millions of Doses of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Await FDA Approval [Video]

Millions of Doses of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Await FDA Approval

As hospitals across the Bay Area and the country fill up, nearly eight million doses of Moderna's new vaccine could be ready to roll out as early as next week. Ken Bastida reports. (12-17-20)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 01:53Published