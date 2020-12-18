Global  
 

MSP for crops will continue, assures PM Modi

Oppositions sat on Swaminathan Commission report for 8 long years, and we implement it, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 18.

"Minimum Support Price for crops will continue, the numbers I will provide you with, will clear everything up regarding the MSP," said PM Modi during his virtual address at Kisan Kalyan event in MP's Raisen.


