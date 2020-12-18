MSP for crops will continue, assures PM Modi

"Minimum Support Price for crops will continue, the numbers I will provide you with, will clear everything up regarding the MSP," said PM Modi during his virtual address at Kisan Kalyan event in MP's Raisen.
Oppositions sat on Swaminathan Commission report for 8 long years, and we implement it, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 18. "Those who have started this movement in the name of farmers, when they had a chance to run the government or become part of government, what they did back then, the country needs to remember. Today, I want to bring their deeds in front of countrymen and farmers. Swaminathan Commission report is biggest proof of how ruthless these people can be. These people sat on Swaminathan Commission report recommendations for 8 long years. They ensured that their government doesn't have to spend much on farmers, so they kept report under wraps," said PM Modi during his virtual address at Kisan Kalyan event in MP's Raisen.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an address to farmers in Madhya Pradesh urged political parties to keep the credits but stop provoking farmers. "I request all political parties with folded hands, please keep all the credit. I am giving credit to all your old election manifestos. I just want ease in the life of farmers, I want their progress and want modernity in agriculture," said PM Modi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated six-lane widening project of Handia (Prayagraj)-Rajatalab (Varanasi) section of National Highway 19. PM Modi arrived at Varanasi on November 30. Addressing at the event, PM Modi said, "There is a new trend now, earlier decisions of government were opposed, now rumours have become basis for opposition. Propaganda is spread that although decision is right, it can lead to other consequences, about things that haven't happened or will never happen. Same is with farm laws.""The promise of giving 1.5 times more Minimum Support Price (MSP) to farmers as per Swaminathan Commission was fulfilled. This promise was not only fulfilled on paper, but has reached the bank account of the farmers," he added. "The new agricultural laws have been brought in for benefit of the farmers. We will see and experience benefits of these new laws in the coming days," PM Modi further stated.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed farmers at the 'Kisan Kalyan' event in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen through video conferencing on December 18. "Today Rs 16,000 crore are being transferred into the bank accounts of 35 lakh farmers of Madhya Pradesh," he said. He added, "Today, several farmers have been given Kisan Credit Card. Earlier, they were not available to all farmers. But we changed rules to make Kisan Credit Card available to all farmers across the country."
