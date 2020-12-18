Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

A tribute to John le Carré

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 05:47s - Published
A tribute to John le Carré

A tribute to John le Carré

John le Carré, one of the greatest English novelists who wrote about the Cold War and later, complex geopolitics after the dissolution of the Soviet Union, died on December 12.

A former British intelligence officer himself, le Carré (his real name was David Cornwell) drew upon his experience to create a world inhabited by ‘spies’, ‘moles’, ‘double agents’, ‘pavement artists’, ‘lamplighters’ among others.

But what made his spy thrillers different from others, particularly the James Bond variety, was that this world was riven with moral ambiguities, uncertainties, betrayals.

Le Carré’s spies weren’t glamorous, they were tired and often made compromises in a fast-changing post-War world.

Ace Hindi film screenwriter Anjum Rajabali tells us how le Carré influenced him


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Soviet Union Soviet Union Federal socialist state in Europe and Asia (1922 to 1991)

China’s lunar mission Chang’e returns to Earth with Moon rocks [Video]

China’s lunar mission Chang’e returns to Earth with Moon rocks

China becomes only the third country to have retrieved samples from the Moon following the US and the Soviet Union in the 1960s and 70s.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 01:51Published

Moon rocks arrive on Earth for the first time since 1976

 China has now become the third country in the world to retrieve samples from the moon, behind the U.S. and the former Soviet Union.
CBS News

Cookie Monster Mural Puzzles Artist and Enrages Property Owner

 A man claiming to be a property owner in Peoria, Ill., wanted a Soviet-style mural of Cookie Monster. The artist who did the job now says he was tricked (and..
NYTimes.com

Singer Katie Melua on her childhood in the Soviet Union, new album

 Katie Melua’s jazz and folk-influenced sound may be new for some American audiences, but she’s spent the last 15 years as one of Great Britain’s top..
CBS News

Cold War Cold War 1947–1991 period of geopolitical tension between the Eastern Bloc and Western Bloc

'Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy' author Le Carre dies [Video]

'Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy' author Le Carre dies

"Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy" author John le Carre, who cast flawed spies on to the bleak chessboard of Cold War rivalry, died aged 89 on Saturday (December 12). Bryan Wood reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:42Published
British author John le Carré dies aged 89 [Video]

British author John le Carré dies aged 89

"Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy" author John le Carre, who cast flawed spies on to the bleak chessboard of Cold War rivalry, died aged 89 on Saturday (December 12). Bryan Wood reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:42Published

John le Carré, definitive Cold War spy novelist, has died at 89

 "We have lost a great figure of English literature," said publisher Curtis Brown CEO Johnny Geller.
CBS News

Anjum Rajabali Anjum Rajabali


John le Carré John le Carré British novelist and former spy (1931–2020)

Rules of writing from John le Carré

 In 2017, famous novelist John le Carré shared his writing tips with 60 Minutes, including how he avoided "fuzzy endings" and why he made verbs do all the work
CBS News

Tip 3: Start your story as late as possible

 John le Carré wanted to get his reader’s attention with his opening lines, to do that, he took a cue from Alfred Hitchcock.
CBS News

Tip 1: Make the verb do the work

 Author John le Carré showed 60 Minutes how he cut anything extraneous when he edited his work -- and why he avoided adjectives
CBS News

John le Carré reads to 60 Minutes

 One of the world's most famous spy novelists reads from his celebrated works, including his newest novel "A Legacy of Spies"
CBS News

Related news from verified sources

John Le Carré Remembered: Gary Oldman, Stephen King And Others Pay Tribute To Celebrated Spy Novelist

Various figures from Hollywood and media took to social media to pay tribute to iconic spy novelist...
Upworthy - Published

MI6 boss pays tribute to 'brilliant' le Carré

MI6 boss pays tribute to 'brilliant' le Carré The head of MI6 has paid tribute to "brilliant" British author John le Carré - the writer of Tinker...
Sky News - Published


Related videos from verified sources

British spy novelist John le Carre dies aged 89 [Video]

British spy novelist John le Carre dies aged 89

John Le Carre, author of Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, wrote 25 novels and one memoir in a career spanning 60 years

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:04Published
British Espionage Writer John le Carré Dies At 89 [Video]

British Espionage Writer John le Carré Dies At 89

CNN reports best-selling British espionage writer John le Carré died Saturday. He was 89. Born David Cornwell, his family said in a statement that he died from pneumonia not related to..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:38Published
John Legend gets matching tattoo with wife Chrissy Teigen to honour son Jack [Video]

John Legend gets matching tattoo with wife Chrissy Teigen to honour son Jack

John Legend has paid tribute to his late son Jack by getting a matching tattoo with his wife Chrissy Teigen.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:43Published