Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

A tribute to John le Carré

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 05:47s - Published
A tribute to John le Carré

A tribute to John le Carré

John le Carré, one of the greatest English novelists who wrote about the Cold War and later, complex geopolitics after the dissolution of the Soviet Union, died on December 12.

A former British intelligence officer himself, le Carré (his real name was David Cornwell) drew upon his experience to create a world inhabited by ‘spies’, ‘moles’, ‘double agents’, ‘pavement artists’, ‘lamplighters’ among others.

But what made his spy thrillers different from others, particularly the James Bond variety, was that this world was riven with moral ambiguities, uncertainties, betrayals.

Le Carré’s spies weren’t glamorous, they were tired and often made compromises in a fast-changing post-War world.

Ace Hindi film screenwriter Anjum Rajabali tells us how le Carré influenced him


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Soviet Union Soviet Union Federal socialist state in Europe and Asia (1922 to 1991)

George Blake: Soviet Cold War spy and former MI6 officer dies in Russia

 Blake was one of the Cold War's most notorious double agents and betrayed dozens of MI6 personnel.
BBC News

Today in History for December 25th

 Highlights of this day in history: George Washington crosses the Delaware River; Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev resigns; Ousted Romanian leader Nicolae..
USATODAY.com
Review of the Year: winds of protest in the East [Video]

Review of the Year: winds of protest in the East

Belarus, Bulgaria and Russia have different histories and peoples but common denominators: a Soviet past, authorities that seem to see themselves as irreplaceable and populations revolting against the status quo.

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 03:00Published

Cold War Cold War 1947–1991 period of geopolitical tension between the Eastern Bloc and Western Bloc

'Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy' author Le Carre dies [Video]

'Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy' author Le Carre dies

"Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy" author John le Carre, who cast flawed spies on to the bleak chessboard of Cold War rivalry, died aged 89 on Saturday (December 12). Bryan Wood reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:42Published
British author John le Carré dies aged 89 [Video]

British author John le Carré dies aged 89

"Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy" author John le Carre, who cast flawed spies on to the bleak chessboard of Cold War rivalry, died aged 89 on Saturday (December 12). Bryan Wood reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:42Published

Anjum Rajabali Anjum Rajabali


John le Carré John le Carré British novelist and former spy (1931–2020)

Passage: In memoriam

 "Sunday Morning" remembers some of the notable figures who left us this week, including British spy novelist John le Carré, and Tony-winning..
CBS News
Gary Oldman leads tributes to John le Carre [Video]

Gary Oldman leads tributes to John le Carre

The revered spy novel writer, real name David Cornwell, passed away aged 89 at the Royal Cornwall Hospital, after losing his battle with pneumonia.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:58Published

Related news from verified sources

John Le Carré Remembered: Gary Oldman, Stephen King And Others Pay Tribute To Celebrated Spy Novelist

Various figures from Hollywood and media took to social media to pay tribute to iconic spy novelist...
Upworthy - Published

MI6 boss pays tribute to 'brilliant' le Carré

MI6 boss pays tribute to 'brilliant' le Carré The head of MI6 has paid tribute to "brilliant" British author John le Carré - the writer of Tinker...
Sky News - Published