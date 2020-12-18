PM refuses to rule out post-Xmas lockdown
Boris Johnson has refused to rule out a third lockdown for England in the weeks after Christmas, as rates continue to rise.
Germany celebrates Christmas under lockdownSocial distancing means muted celebrations far removed from the larger gatherings, and famous markets traditionally associated with this time of year.
Iranian dentists make up medical supplies shortageWith the help of a group of doctors - women who did not have any income before the pandemic are now supporting their entire families by making masks
Argentina receives 300,000 doses of Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccineA shot in the arm for Argentina's coronavirus defences - 300,000 doses of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine arrive in the country.