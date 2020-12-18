Versailles Murder Conviction GMK 121820

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 5 minutes ago

The Kentucky Supreme Court has upheld the conviction of Ronald Exantus, who stabbed a 6-year-old boy to death in Versailles in 2015.

According to the lexington herald leader-- the court denied an appeal from attorneys for ronald exantus.

They claim the verdict was inconsistent.

Exantus was found guilty but mentally ill to assault..but not quilty by reasons of insanity on counts of murder and burglary.

According to the report--the court determined the jury could reasonably believe exantus was lucid for parts of the attack.

