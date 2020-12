Recall Round Up: Suffocation risk recalled Video Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2 - Duration: 01:41s - Published 6 days ago Recall Round Up: Suffocation risk recalled Recall Round Up: Suffocation risk recalled 0

GRACO IS RECALLING THE INCLINEDSLEEPER ACCESSORY INCLUDED WITHFOUR MODELS OF IS PLAYARDS.INFANT FATALITIES HAVE BEENREPORTED WITH OTHERMANUFACTURERS' INCLINED SLEEPPRODUCTS... AFTER UNRESTRAINEDBABIES ROLLED FROM THEIR BACK TOTHEIR STOMACH OR SIDE.CHECK THE GRACO RECALL WEBSITETO SEE IF YOU HAVE THEACCESSORY...IF SO...STOP USING ITIMMEDIATELY AND CONTACT GRACOFOR A REFUND .YOU CAN CONTINUE TO USE THEPLAYARD AND ITS OTHER INCLUDEDACCESSORIES.https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2021/Camp-Chef-Recalls-Portable-Gas-Stoves-Due-to-Fire-HazardCAMP CHEF IS RECALLING PORTABLEGAS STOVES DUE TO A FIRE HAZARD.AN INTERNAL PART OF THE GASREGULATOR CAN HAVE A SHARP EDGETHAT CAN TEAR A HOLE IN THE SEALCAUSING GAS TO LEAK.STOP USING THE STOVESIMMEDIATELY AND CONTACT CAMPCHEF STOVES FOR A FREE GASREGULATOR REPLACEMENT KIT.https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2021/BRP-Recalls-Can-Am-Screw-Jacks-Due-to-Crush-HazardB-R-P IS RECALLING ITS CAN-AMSCREW JACK DUE TO A CRUSHHAZARD.THE SCREW JACK CAN COLLAPSECAUSING THE LIFTED VEHICLE TOFALL ON A PERSON.STOP USING IMMEDIATELY ANDCONTACT A B-R-P CAN-AM OFF-ROADDEALER FOR A FULL REFUND.https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2021/LG-Energy-Solution-Michigan-Recalls-Home-Energy-Storage-Batteries-Due-to-Fire-HazardAND FINALLY, L-G ENERGYSOLUTION MICHIGAN IS RECALLINGHOME ENERGY STORAGE BATTERIESDUE TO A FIRE





