Small business giveaway happening today

More and more small businesses are closing, after learning this week that some restrictions in minnesota will extend through january.

This morning, madelyne explain how despite the extension, some businesses are still giving back.

Happening tonight is this rochester small business giveaway.

As you can see here... it's the second one and i'm told the creator of it is anticipating this one to be even bigger than the first one.

So it happens live on facebook and everyone is welcome to tune in.

This is video from the first giveaway.

How it works is people have either bought or donated gift cards or coupons to several rochester restaurants and stores to giveaway for free.

The guy who came up with the event is erik karow.

He's a restaurant owner himself so he understands the struggle they're facing right now.

He tells me after the second shut down... more people are stepping up and asking how they can help out local businesses.

"this is an important time to try to give back to the community.

Trying to support local because let's be honest, there's a lot of people shutting down and they don't know if they're going to come back from this shut down.

People are starting to realize this and if they don't do something now, then their favorite restaurant might not be coming back after we open up.

Whenever that is."

So during the giveaway... they also offer a virtual tip jar.

And last time... they were able to give a server who was laid off because of the pandemic 200 bucks thanks to all the people who generously donated.

The facebook live starts at 6 tonight.

If you're wanting to donate money to purchase some gift cards... you can find a link on our website kimt dot com, which has instructions on how you can do