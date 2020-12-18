Boris Johnson: We hope the EU will see sense over Brexit

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has urged the public to have a "very little Christmas" as concerns rise over coronavirus cases heading into the festive period. "What we're saying to people now over this Christmas period is think of those rules about the three households that you can bubble up with, the five days. That is very much a maximum - that's not a target people should aim for" he said. Mr Johnson asked the public to avoid spreading coronavirus; "Keep it short, keep it small, have yourselves a very little Christmas as I said the other night - that is, I'm afraid, the way through this year." Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has told the EU to "see sense" and come to the table with a compromise in order to bridge the gap in post-Brexit trade deal negotiations. During a visit to Greater Manchester, he stressed the public voted in the EU referendum to control its own laws and waters, adding: "No sensible government is going to agree to a treaty that doesn't have those two basic things in it as well as everything else". The prime minister insisted his "door is open" to keep negotiating, but that "things are looking difficult". He acknowledged there would be tough days ahead in the short term if the transition period ends on December 31 without a trade deal in place. Report by Thomasl.
Preparations are being made at the ports of Dover to deal with post-Brexit trade disruption, with part of the M20 motorway shut for trials in dealing with a backlog of lorries waiting to get through. Report by Thomasl.
EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier has warned there are “just a few hours”left to strike a post-Brexit trade deal with the UK, as the two sides stand atthe “moment of truth”. As talks resumed on Friday, Mr Barnier said there is achance of getting a deal in time for the end of the transition period onDecember 31, but the path to a breakthrough is “very narrow”. “It’s alsoobvious that this isn’t an agreement we will sign at any price or any cost. “Ithink I’ve always been frank with you and open and sincere. I cannot say whatwill come during this last home straight of negotiations. We have to beprepared for all eventualities.”
