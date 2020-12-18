Boris Johnson: We hope the EU will see sense over Brexit

'Have yourselves a very little Christmas', says PM



Prime Minister Boris Johnson has urged the public to have a "very little Christmas" as concerns rise over coronavirus cases heading into the festive period. "What we're saying to people now over this Christmas period is think of those rules about the three households that you can bubble up with, the five days. That is very much a maximum - that's not a target people should aim for" he said. Mr Johnson asked the public to avoid spreading coronavirus; "Keep it short, keep it small, have yourselves a very little Christmas as I said the other night - that is, I'm afraid, the way through this year." Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN Duration: 02:12 Published on January 1, 1970