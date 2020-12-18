COVID On Capitol Hill
Rep.
Joe Wilson (R-SC) mocked Democrats on Facebook for coronavirus guidelines just hours before he was diagnosed with COVID-19 himself.
2nd COVID Vaccine Could Be Approved Within DaysA second vaccine is on track to be available in just a few days. CBS's Debra Alfarone is on Capitol Hill with details. WCCO This Morning - Dec. 18, 2020
Another Stalemate In COVID Relief Talks On Capitol HillCBS4's Lauren Pastrana reports on the hold ups.
Lawmakers Intensifying Talks Over Possible Stimulus BillLawmakers on Capitol Hill are intensifying talks over a possible stimulus bill; KDKA's Chris Hoffman reports.