A Christmas drive-in movie for a cause: Bags of Love Foundation raises money for cancer survivors

You’ve heard of feel-good films, but what about do-good movies?

This Saturday, the Bags of Love Foundation is hosting a drive-in movie night at Sam lynn ballpark to raise money for kids battling cancer.

