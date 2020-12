Video Credit: Viral Hog Content - Duration: 00:54s - Published 3 days ago

Lady is Fired Up About Fireworks

Occurred on October 31, 2020 / Coquitlam, British Columbia, Canada Info from Licensor: "My friends and I were lighting fireworks on Halloween and that lady just came up and started assaulting him and that’s when the video starts.

After that, the cops came."