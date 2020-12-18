Global  
 

Bruce: We started with three, should finish with three

Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:33s
Newcastle manager Steve Bruce says, although five subs would benefit him, he believes the Premier League should stick with what they started with.


