A woman came across a mysterious note left in a garden — what happened next has since gone

On Dec.

11, Kelly Victoria Kenney took to Twitter toshare a moving experience she had back in April 2020.She wrote that one night, while walking downher street, she came across a “fairy garden”.“Our 4 year old girl made this tobrighten your day,” a note read.“I saw a part of myself in Eliana’s note,and I knew … she might find some magicin getting a note from a fairy”.Kenney pretended to be a fairynamed Sapphire who had cometo live in Eliana’s tree.After getting in contact withEliana’s parents, Kenney and Eliana spent thenext nine months writing back and forth.Last month, however, Kenney learnedthat Eliana’s family had closed on a new houseand would have to leave the “fairy garden”.On Dec.

11 (the family’s moving day),Kenney wrote on Twitter that she finallygot to meet Eliana and her family.They talked for about anhour and, as Kenney put it,the 4-year-old asked her“a million questions aboutwhat life is like as a fairy”.“I hope one day when she’s older she canunderstand that I truly needed her as much asshe needed me these past few months”