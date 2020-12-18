Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Top 5 artists Sia's written songs for

Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited - Duration: 02:16s - Published
Top 5 artists Sia's written songs for

Top 5 artists Sia's written songs for

Sia not only writes and performs her own songs but she has also written a number of songs for other artists including, Kylie, Britney, Rihanna and more!.


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Top 10 Best Songs of 2020 [Video]

Top 10 Best Songs of 2020

These songs have made 2020 slightly more bearable. For this list, we’ll be looking at the best songs that achieved success in 2020.

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 12:09Published
Spotify releases top artists, songs and albums of 2020 [Video]

Spotify releases top artists, songs and albums of 2020

On Tuesday, Spotify released its #2020Wrapped report, highlighting the top creators of the year.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:16Published
Bad Bunny Holds the Number 1 Spot On Spotify [Video]

Bad Bunny Holds the Number 1 Spot On Spotify

Spotify has released its annual list of the world's top podcasts, artists, albums, songs, and playlists. "2020 Wrapped" features the artist Bad Bunny in the #1 spot as the most-streamed artist of the..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published