Top 5 artists Sia's written songs for
Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited - Duration: 02:16s - Published
4 minutes ago
Top 5 artists Sia's written songs for
Sia not only writes and performs her own songs but she has also written a number of songs for other artists including, Kylie, Britney, Rihanna and more!.
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Top 10 Best Songs of 2020 These songs have made 2020 slightly more bearable. For this list, we’ll be looking at the best songs that achieved success in 2020. Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 12:09 Published 2 weeks ago
Bad Bunny Holds the Number 1 Spot On Spotify Spotify has released its annual list of the world's top podcasts, artists, albums, songs, and playlists.
"2020 Wrapped" features the artist Bad Bunny in the #1 spot as the most-streamed artist of the.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:32 Published 2 weeks ago