Watch: CM Shivraj showers flower petals on farmers in MP's Raisen

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that political parties, experts and even farmers had been demanding new farm laws for long, and assured that the Minimum Support Price (MSP) mechanism for crops will continue. Addressing farmers of Madhya Pradesh through virtual mode, he alleged that opposition parties themselves advocated such laws, but now they were protesting because they did not want him to get credit for the reforms. The government was ready 24 hours to talk with farmers, the prime minister said, as the agitation against the new agri laws at Delhi borders entered its 23rd day. Coming down heavily on those misleading farmers, PM Modi said, People should seek replies from those who have talked about these reforms in their manifestos for long but never implemented them. "If they want to take credit for these farm laws, they should do so, but they should stop misleading farmers on the issue by spreading lies, he said. The prime minister said he is ready to discuss all issues if farmers still have doubts. Watch the full video for more details.

