Watch: CM Shivraj showers flower petals on farmers in MP's Raisen

Speaking to ANI in Bhopal on December 18, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan spoke on issues of farmers.CM Chouhan said, "1.11 crore farmers pre-registered till 08:00 am for today's (December 18) event where we will be depositing the first instalment in farmers' accounts whose crops were damaged. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will join the event via video conferencing (virtually) to address the farmers." "Congress government didn't fulfil its promise of loan waiver, became a regular defaulter and never distributed relief fund. In name of loan waiver, Congress government destroyed position of cooperative banks. So to improve their condition, we have given Rs 800 crores," he added.
Speaking at the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh explained the logic of legislation against 'love jihad'. The MP administration is mulling a law to regulate inter-faith marriages, close on the heels of a similar law in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh. Chouhan said a legislation mandating strict punishment is needed to protect women from exploitation and harassment. He labelled it a new 'Beti Bachao' campaign. Some Hindutva groups claim that 'love jihad' is a conspiracy to convert Hindu women. Watch the full video for more.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 06:32Published
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that political parties, experts and even farmers had been demanding new farm laws for long, and assured that the Minimum Support Price (MSP) mechanism for crops will continue. Addressing farmers of Madhya Pradesh through virtual mode, he alleged that opposition parties themselves advocated such laws, but now they were protesting because they did not want him to get credit for the reforms. The government was ready 24 hours to talk with farmers, the prime minister said, as the agitation against the new agri laws at Delhi borders entered its 23rd day. Coming down heavily on those misleading farmers, PM Modi said, People should seek replies from those who have talked about these reforms in their manifestos for long but never implemented them. "If they want to take credit for these farm laws, they should do so, but they should stop misleading farmers on the issue by spreading lies, he said. The prime minister said he is ready to discuss all issues if farmers still have doubts. Watch the full video for more details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 10:04Published
Oppositions sat on Swaminathan Commission report for 8 long years, and we implement it, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 18. "Minimum Support Price for crops will continue, the numbers I will provide you with, will clear everything up regarding the MSP," said PM Modi during his virtual address at Kisan Kalyan event in MP's Raisen.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an address to farmers in Madhya Pradesh urged political parties to keep the credits but stop provoking farmers. "I request all political parties with folded hands, please keep all the credit. I am giving credit to all your old election manifestos. I just want ease in the life of farmers, I want their progress and want modernity in agriculture," said PM Modi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed farmers at the 'Kisan Kalyan' event in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen through video conferencing on December 18. "Today Rs 16,000 crore are being transferred into the bank accounts of 35 lakh farmers of Madhya Pradesh," he said. He added, "Today, several farmers have been given Kisan Credit Card. Earlier, they were not available to all farmers. But we changed rules to make Kisan Credit Card available to all farmers across the country."