Watch: CM Shivraj showers flower petals on farmers in MP's Raisen

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:20s - Published
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on December 18 showered flower petals on farmers at the 'Kisan Kalyan' event in Raisen district.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also joined the event via video conferencing.

The MP government has deposited first installment of loan waiver to farmers' account.

Recently, Chouhan announced that no mandi will close and all mandis will remain operational.


