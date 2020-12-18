Online Poker Suit:KY Supreme Court Awards State 1.3 Billion Against Pokerstar.com Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 6 minutes ago 12182020_9 am 12182020_9 am 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Broadcast network to small receiver boxes and homes initiative is set to begin in january was a springboard is ruled an online poker company must pay more than a was a springboard is ruled an online poker company must pay more tha $1 billion to kentucky ruling was for illegal gambling losses that began a decade ago ruling from the states high court reinstated franklin circuit court judgment against poker stars.com two years ago the state of heels court rejected the collection of the gambling losses monsieur says the total amount is nearly 1.3 monsieur says the total amount is nearly



