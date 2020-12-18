Pfizer Has Million Of Doses Of Vaccine Sitting In Warehouse
On Thursday, Pfizer released a statement to deny claims that it was having issues producing its COVID-19 vaccine.
The statement comes after officials in more than a dozen states complained that they were receiving fewer doses than promised.
According to Business Insider, Trump officials claimed there were "manufacturing challenges." In its statement, Pfizer said it was "not having any production issues.