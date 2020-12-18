Breakthrough At-Home Covid-19 Test Is Coming To America
Breakthrough At-Home Covid-19 Test Is Coming To America
Ellume, an Australia-based company, is shipping an at-home, FDA-approved COVID-19 antigen test to America.
